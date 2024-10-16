AC takes action against illegal soap production at Salhad dumping ground

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In response to directives from Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zarak Yar Khan Toro Wednesday led a team to inspect the Salhad Dumping Ground area.

The inspection revealed illegal soap and fatty product production activities, resulting in a severe odor affecting local residents and staff at the nearby WSSCA Material Recovery Facility.

The findings confirmed that these unauthorized operations were significant violations of environmental laws and were causing distress in the community. Immediate measures were taken to seal the illegal production facility, preventing further environmental and public issues.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to enforce environmental laws strictly and prioritize public welfare. Citizens are encouraged to report any illegal activities to relevant authorities for prompt action.