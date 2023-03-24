UrduPoint.com

AC Takes Action Against Milk, Meat Sellers

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

AC takes action against milk, meat sellers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali Asadullah Sumalani took stern action against milk and meat sellers and imposed fines on them for violation of price lists issued by the government.

He said that those who exceed the official rates would not be spared, and the district administration was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the people in the holy month of Ramazan.

The AC said, "Increasing the prices of commodities for the public by self-imposed inflation on the part of the traders is a clear violation of the price lists issued by the government."He urged the traders to play their key role in providing relief to the people, otherwise, the district administration would take strict action against the violators.

