AC takes action to enhance sanitation, public facilities in Fateh Jang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang Dr. Anam Fatima paid a visit to the city on Saturday to assess the performance of the sanitary staff and address the sanitation situation.

During her inspection, she issued clear instructions to the staff, emphasizing the urgent need to improve the overall cleanliness and sanitation conditions.

In her commitment to ensuring a pleasant environment for the public, Dr. Anam Fatima also visited the New Bus Stand to conduct a thorough review of the public facilities.

She examined the existing conditions and identified areas for improvement. In response, she directed the authorities to promptly remove any illegal encroachments and maintain the cleanliness of public toilets.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner took a strong stance against unauthorized parking stands throughout the city.

She issued explicit instructions to eliminate all illegal parking areas, prioritizing the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement.

Dr. Anam Fatima further emphasized the importance of taking action against individuals who engage in temporary encroachments as well as in illegal parking outside shops.

In an appeal to shopkeepers, the Assistant Commissioner urged them to conduct their business activities within the confines of their shops and refrain from establishing any illegal encroachments that hinder public movement.

She underscored the significance of ensuring convenience and ease for citizens. Failure to comply with these regulations would result in legal consequences, she cautioned.