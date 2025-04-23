Open Menu

AC Takes Notice Of BISP Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM

AC takes notice of BISP Scam

Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed, on Wednesday took action against a device holder accused of deducting money from financial assistance meant for deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed, on Wednesday took action against a device holder accused of deducting money from financial assistance meant for deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program.

The accused has been arrested and referred to the police for further legal action.

During a visit to the distribution center, Dr. Saeed ensured that arrangements were made for the comfort of women beneficiaries, including shaded seating and drinking water.

On this occasion, he also warned that any further instances of money deduction would not be tolerated, and device holders found guilty would face imprisonment.

APP/mha/378

