Open Menu

AC Takes Notice Of Gastro Situation After Monsoon Rain In Bela

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

AC takes notice of gastro situation after monsoon rain in Bela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bela Capt (retd) Hamza Anjum on Monday took immediate notice of the gastro situation after the recent monsoon rain in the area.

He said that on the instructions of the district administration, the quick response medical teams of the health department and PPHI reached the affected Goth.

The outbreak of gastroenteritis has been controlled in Kunar Sinhari Goth of Tehsil Bela, he mentioned adding that the lives of 12 affected children were saved by providing timely medical facilities.

He said that teams have been sent to respective areas to deal with emergency situations in all rural areas affected by floods and rains adding that water chlorination has been started in gastro-infested Kansarani Goth.

"Local councillors are also cooperating with the administration to provide awareness to the citizens", he said adding that a one-year-old girl died of gastroenteritis.

The AC said that the administration was playing a proactive role to control the outbreak of gastroenteritis.

Related Topics

Water Died Bela All Rains

Recent Stories

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

11 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

10 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

53 minutes ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

1 hour ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

1 hour ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

2 hours ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

2 hours ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan