AC takes notice of gastro situation after monsoon rain in Bela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bela Capt (retd) Hamza Anjum on Monday took immediate notice of the gastro situation after the recent monsoon rain in the area.

He said that on the instructions of the district administration, the quick response medical teams of the health department and PPHI reached the affected Goth.

The outbreak of gastroenteritis has been controlled in Kunar Sinhari Goth of Tehsil Bela, he mentioned adding that the lives of 12 affected children were saved by providing timely medical facilities.

He said that teams have been sent to respective areas to deal with emergency situations in all rural areas affected by floods and rains adding that water chlorination has been started in gastro-infested Kansarani Goth.

"Local councillors are also cooperating with the administration to provide awareness to the citizens", he said adding that a one-year-old girl died of gastroenteritis.

The AC said that the administration was playing a proactive role to control the outbreak of gastroenteritis.