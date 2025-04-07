AC Takes Swift Action Against Illegal Pocket Guides
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dawood Salimi on Monday took immediate action against the sale of illegal pocket guides after receiving a tip-off and arrested two suspects.
A raid was conducted in Mohalla Mehr Mithu, within the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri Police Station, Peshawar.
During the operation, pocket guides were seized from City Book Center, and two suspects were taken into custody.
Speaking on the matter, AC Dawood Salimi emphasized that no one would be allowed to jeopardize students' futures.
He urged the public to report any instances of illegal educational material so that timely action could be taken.
APP/adi
