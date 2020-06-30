AC Takht Bhai holds meeting with PM Tiger Force

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai, Farman Ali took charge of his post in Takhtbhai and immediately summoned a meeting with PM Tiger Force and issued instruction to them to continue following COVID-19 SOPs and also keep on educating the public about the pandemic and relevant guideline issued by the provincial Government

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai, Farman Ali took charge of his post in Takhtbhai and immediately summoned a meeting with PM Tiger Force and issued instruction to them to continue following COVID-19 SOPs and also keep on educating the public about the pandemic and relevant guideline issued by the provincial Government.

Farman Ali also visited Shergarh bazaar accompanied by police officials and briefed the public regarding Covid-19 SOPs. He further said that drive would be enforce at all cost and directed to remove encroachment willingly otherwise district administration would remove them by force.