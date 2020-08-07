AC Takht Bhai, Mardan impose fine of ice vendors, chips factories owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAKHT BHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Miss Anila Fahim Friday visited various bazaars and inspected the shops of ice vendors in which heavy fines were imposed for high prices and poor hygiene situation.

Assistant Commissioner said no one is above the law and no concessions would be made to the perpetrators. Under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, the concerned staff of TMA launched a dengue prevention campaign in different areas.

In this regard, old tires were removed in front of shops and confiscated. In addition, AC also directed that the rubbish and old tires of the roofs of the houses should be removed immediately so that rain water does not accumulate in them and cause mosquito breeding.

Timely precaution is necessary to prevent dengue fever, she informed the media men during her visit.

She said steps have been taken for ensuring cleanliness around them so that dengue can be completely eradicated.

Dengue larvae breed in standing and clear water and we should make special arrangements for cleanliness in our home, neighborhood, office and workplace, she urged the people.

Besides her, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Miss Gul Bano along with the staff of Hilal Food Authority also inspected the factories preparing various kinds of chips and cold drinks. While inspecting the hygiene in the factories, food items, etc., issued notices to the factory owners to improve the hygiene condition and not to tolerate any shortcomings in the quality of food items and warned against violators, Miss Gul Bano said, adding, "Strict legal action will be taken against the violators."