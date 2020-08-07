UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Takht Bhai, Mardan Impose Fine Of Ice Vendors, Chips Factories Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

AC Takht Bhai, Mardan impose fine of ice vendors, chips factories owners

TAKHT BHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Miss Anila Fahim Friday visited various bazaars and inspected the shops of ice vendors in which heavy fines were imposed for high prices and poor hygiene situation.

Assistant Commissioner said no one is above the law and no concessions would be made to the perpetrators. Under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, the concerned staff of TMA launched a dengue prevention campaign in different areas.

In this regard, old tires were removed in front of shops and confiscated. In addition, AC also directed that the rubbish and old tires of the roofs of the houses should be removed immediately so that rain water does not accumulate in them and cause mosquito breeding.

Timely precaution is necessary to prevent dengue fever, she informed the media men during her visit.

She said steps have been taken for ensuring cleanliness around them so that dengue can be completely eradicated.

Dengue larvae breed in standing and clear water and we should make special arrangements for cleanliness in our home, neighborhood, office and workplace, she urged the people.

Besides her, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Miss Gul Bano along with the staff of Hilal Food Authority also inspected the factories preparing various kinds of chips and cold drinks. While inspecting the hygiene in the factories, food items, etc., issued notices to the factory owners to improve the hygiene condition and not to tolerate any shortcomings in the quality of food items and warned against violators, Miss Gul Bano said, adding, "Strict legal action will be taken against the violators."

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Water Visit Mardan Media

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

2 minutes ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

2 minutes ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.