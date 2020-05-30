AC Takht Bhai visit bazaars, check price lists

UrduPoint.com
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim along with Hilal Food Authority team checked Takht Bhai Bazaar.

During the check, the prices and quality of various products were assessed and several shops were fined for having poor quality.

In addition, the quality of food items was checked and all vendors were instructed to follow the SOPs of the provincial government.

