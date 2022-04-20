UrduPoint.com

AC Takhtbai Visits Jalala And Sher Garh Bazar; Booked Butchers Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:18 PM

AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; booked butchers over profiteering

Assistant commissioner Takhtbai on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Wednesday visited jalala and Sher Garh Bazar

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant commissioner Takhtbai on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Wednesday visited jalala and Sher Garh Bazar.

He checked price lists and measured scales of various shops, fruit shops, vegetable shops and butcher shops.

The AC took on spot action against the profiteers and sent various butchers behind the bar while imposing Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging.

He warned all shopkeepers to strictly observe the price list otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Fine Mardan Price All

Recent Stories

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

1 second ago
 Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's off ..

Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's official in PMC members terminati ..

2 seconds ago
 WikiLeaks Says UK Court Signed Assange's Death Sen ..

WikiLeaks Says UK Court Signed Assange's Death Sentence By Allowing Extradition ..

4 seconds ago
 IDEAS-2022 expo to begin from 15 Nov. 2022 at Kara ..

IDEAS-2022 expo to begin from 15 Nov. 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre

5 seconds ago
 KJM starts functioning at Sindh Agriculture Univer ..

KJM starts functioning at Sindh Agriculture University

7 seconds ago
 Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldi ..

Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldiers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.