AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; booked butchers over profiteering

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant commissioner Takhtbai on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Wednesday visited jalala and Sher Garh Bazar.

He checked price lists and measured scales of various shops, fruit shops, vegetable shops and butcher shops.

The AC took on spot action against the profiteers and sent various butchers behind the bar while imposing Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging.

He warned all shopkeepers to strictly observe the price list otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.