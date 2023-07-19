AC Takhtbhai given farewell

A farewell ceremony was organized in honor of Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Gul Nawaz Afridi at Darul Kafala Mardan office on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was organized in honor of Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Gul Nawaz Afridi at Darul Kafala Mardan office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Mohammad Ismail Takkar said that Gul Nawaz Afridi was an honest and dutiful officer who during his stay, played an active role in solving the public problems of Tehsil Takhtbhai.

Gul Nawaz Afridi has performed his duties very well, his attitude has been very positive with the district administration and subordinate staff, he said and added that the services of Gul Nawaz Afridi would always be remembered.

Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Gul Nawaz Afridi said that transfer was part of the service.

Later, he was given farewell with honor and respect by showering them with flowers.