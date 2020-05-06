AC Tall raided snack, chips production plant, arrested two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Tall raided snack production plant, arrests two plant workers and registered in the light of unhygienic food act here on Wednesday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tall raided snack production plant, arrests two plant workers and registered in the light of unhygienic food act here on Wednesday.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Tall Mujahid Ali raided the Chips and Snacks production plant where the sanitation system of the plant was deteriorating and arrested two workers of the production plant against whom a case under the Food Act has been registered and sent them to jail.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Tall Mujahid Ali said that the operation against the manufacturers of substandard and unhealthy items has been intensified across the city. No one will be allowed to play with human health and children's lives.