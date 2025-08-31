AC Tandlianwala Remains Active During Heavy Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Azka Sehr remained on high alert during the night amid heavy rainfall and she actively monitored relief efforts for flood-affected families.
Despite harsh weather conditions, she visited flood relief camps and interacted with Civil Defense, Rescue 1122 and other emergency response teams.
During late-night visit, she met with displaced families sheltered in the camps and reviewed the ongoing relief operations in detail.
She personally inspected the availability of food, drinking water and medical facilities to ensure that no victim faced hardship.
She directed the camp staff to remain vigilant and continue serving the people with full dedication until the crisis was over.
She said that district administration was standing firmly with the flood victims and it would not abandon them at any stage.
Despite heavy rains, all rescue and relief teams were fully mobilized to protect lives and provide immediate assistance to the flood-hit population, she added.
