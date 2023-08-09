Open Menu

AC Tank Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to ensure best healthcare facilities for citizens.

These views were expressed by Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan during his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tank.

The AC visited various sections of the hospital where he inspected treatment facilities for patients.

He checked attendance register, cleanliness conditions and availability of medicines. He also met with patients and listened to the problems.

He also met with the staff and inquired the services and facilities being provided to the patients.

He urged the staff to continue with the same high spirit of dedication so that people could benefit optimally from available healthcare facilities.

He also issued directives to the Medical Superintendent for resolving issues of patients at the earliest.

