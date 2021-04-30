UrduPoint.com
AC Tank Visits Bazaars, Markets On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Hameed Khan and Shaukat Iqbal Friday paid a joint visit to various inter-city bus stations including Tank to Bannu, Tank to Dera Ismail Khan and Tank to Peshawar Coaches Stands and imposed fines over violation of SOPs in the passengers' coaches.

On this occasion, fines were imposed for the negligence of Corona SOPs and instructions were issued that the third wave of Coronavirus is severe and to stop its spread, it is necessary to follow the SOPs issued by the government. He warned the people to follow SOPs otherwise action would be taken under the corona violation act. They directed the drivers to follow SOPs in the Inter-City services and warned the coaches' stand owners if they violated the SOPs the Stands would be sealed.

More Stories From Pakistan

