AC Taxila foils bid to smuggle flour to KPK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Assistant Commissioner, Taxila Marhaba Naymat Shan, foiled a bid to smuggle flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Taxila here on Monday.

On a tip-off, the AC and her team stopped a truck loaded with flour bags and traced 50 bags of flour being smuggled to KP.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and its owner.