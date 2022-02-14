UrduPoint.com

AC Taxila Foils Bid To Smuggle Flour To KPK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

AC Taxila foils bid to smuggle flour to KPK

The Assistant Commissioner, Taxila Marhaba Naymat Shan, foiled a bid to smuggle flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Taxila here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Assistant Commissioner, Taxila Marhaba Naymat Shan, foiled a bid to smuggle flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Taxila here on Monday.

On a tip-off, the AC and her team stopped a truck loaded with flour bags and traced 50 bags of flour being smuggled to KP.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and its owner.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Driver Taxila From Flour

Recent Stories

CM takes notice of minor girl's murder

CM takes notice of minor girl's murder

1 minute ago
 Home secretary visits Women prison, Central jail L ..

Home secretary visits Women prison, Central jail Larkana

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Charge d&#039;Affaires of Afg ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Sub-Committee appreciates perfor ..

National Assembly Sub-Committee appreciates performance of Railways Rwp division ..

1 minute ago
 Parents urged to get children vaccinated against p ..

Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

6 minutes ago
 Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>