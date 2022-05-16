UrduPoint.com

AC Taxila Pays Surprise Visit To Check Arrangements At SSC Exam Center

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Marhaba Nemat Shan on Monday paid a surprise visit at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual exam center and inspected the arrangements

According to a district administration spokesman, SSC annual exams are being held under foolproof arrangements including security.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here the other day also visited Government Islamia High School No. 4 Liquat Road and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing SSC annual examinations.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) spokesman informed that as many as 117,796 students were appearing in the exams, which had started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth conduct of SSC exams which started on May 10, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson further shared that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports were being presented to Dr Khalid on daily basis and action was directly being taken by him (chairman), he said.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office, whereas district level control rooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the arrangements were finalised for transparent and smooth conduct of exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

