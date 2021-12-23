UrduPoint.com

AC Taxila Takes Action Against Illegal Mining

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila on Thursday conducted raids to check illegal mining, stone crushing and blasting in Baba Wali Qandahari mining area and took action against a violator.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, AC Taxila conducted raids to check illegal mining activity in Baba Wali Qandahari mining area.

AC imposed Rs 100,000 fine on a crushing plant owner who was found involved in minor blasting while all 22 other crushing plants were closed.

He informed that the administration had been directed to take immediate action against illegal mining, stone crushing and blasting in the mining area.

He said, strict action would be taken against illegal plants as Deputy Commissioner had directed the authorities that illegal mining would not be tolerated.

