AC Taxila Visits Different Markets To Check Rate Lists; Imposes Rs 120,000 Fines For Over Charging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Marhaba Nemat Shah on Tuesday visited different city markets and check display of rate lists and enforcement of the government notified rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the AC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities at various shops.

Fines amounting to Rs 120,000 were imposed on the violators for over-charging and non-display of rate lists.

The spokesman informed that all ACs of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were also visiting Ramazan Bazaars to review all the arrangements and check rates of essential commodities.

He informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian to provide relief to the citizens.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

