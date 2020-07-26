UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC, Tehsildar Visit Bazaars Sealed Illegal Petrol Pumps, Beverage Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

AC, Tehsildar visit bazaars sealed illegal petrol pumps, beverage factory

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khar, Magistrate First Class Fazlur Rahim, Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Raghagan Bazaar, found three illegally operated petrol pumps, and selling of low quality petrol.

Taking immediate action, they sealed the pumps and shops besides carrying out operations against substandard beverages by confiscating bottles, selling locally made beverages and arrested the shopkeeper and sealed the shop.

The four arrested persons were sent to Khar Police Station for further action. On this occasion, AC Fazlur Rahim said that operations would continue for the welfare of the people and that government orders will be implemented in all cases.

AC Fazlur Rahim visited Sadiqabad Bazaar and inspected the implementation of SOPs there. He also inspected bakeries, bakery shops, prototypes and general stores and arrested eight people for violating SOPs and involvement in various crimes.

He said that the administration would abide by the orders of the government in any case and that the people and businessmen should support the administration in this campaign so that relief could be given to the poor people.

Related Topics

Petrol Poor Police Station Visit Sadiqabad Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

4 minutes ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

34 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

1 hour ago

SCI raises allocations for sacrifices campaign to ..

1 hour ago

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.