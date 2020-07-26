AC, Tehsildar visit bazaars sealed illegal petrol pumps, beverage factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khar, Magistrate First Class Fazlur Rahim, Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Raghagan Bazaar, found three illegally operated petrol pumps, and selling of low quality petrol.

Taking immediate action, they sealed the pumps and shops besides carrying out operations against substandard beverages by confiscating bottles, selling locally made beverages and arrested the shopkeeper and sealed the shop.

The four arrested persons were sent to Khar Police Station for further action. On this occasion, AC Fazlur Rahim said that operations would continue for the welfare of the people and that government orders will be implemented in all cases.

AC Fazlur Rahim visited Sadiqabad Bazaar and inspected the implementation of SOPs there. He also inspected bakeries, bakery shops, prototypes and general stores and arrested eight people for violating SOPs and involvement in various crimes.

He said that the administration would abide by the orders of the government in any case and that the people and businessmen should support the administration in this campaign so that relief could be given to the poor people.