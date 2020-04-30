UrduPoint.com
AC Tested Positive For COVID-19

Thu 30th April 2020

AC tested positive for COVID-19

The Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Syed Ammar Hussain on Thursday was tested positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Syed Ammar Hussain on Thursday was tested positive for coronavirus .

According to report, Syed Ammar Hussain was actively taking part in relief activities including distribution of ration, execution of government orders and coordination including meetings, field visits and travel.

All officer of the district were also advised to get themselves tested for coronavirus after a dignitary who was tested as positive.

According to test result received here , Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Syed Ammar Hussain had been tested COVID-19 positive while his driver was tested as negative.

Syed Ammar Hussain has put himself in quarantine at his official residence while deputy commissioner Matiari has communicated the situation to the Commissioner Hyderabad.

All staff members of the affected AC were also directed to get themselves tested for the virus.

