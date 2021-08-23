UrduPoint.com

AC Testifies Witness Against Mandviwala In Kidney Hills Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:44 PM

AC testifies witness against Mandviwala in Kidney Hills corruption reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday testified a witness against former Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday testified a witness against former Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to former Senate deputy chairman on his lawyer's request.

The judge marked the attendance of co-accused including Muhammad Ijaz Haroon, Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, hearing the reference, testified the witness Muhammad Ahsan.

The defence lawyer Mohsin Kamal conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness.

After this, the hearing of the case adjourned till August 24.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned the case of co-accused Tariq Mehmood against freezing of his assets in above reference.

