AC Thal directs shopkeepers to ensure quality of goods

Assistant Commissioner Thal Chutiyaly Habib Ahmed Bangulzai paid a surprise visit to Bazaar of Naana area to review the control price list of goods at general stores and the quality of items amid for provision of facilities to the public in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Thal Chutiyaly Habib Ahmed Bangulzai paid a surprise visit to Bazaar of Naana area to review the control price list of goods at general stores and the quality of items amid for provision of facilities to the public in the area.

He also directed various shopkeepers to ensure the implementation of control price lists along with the standard of goods and maintaining cleansing of the shops.

He also warned them that action would be taken against those shopkeepers owners who were involved in the volition of control price lists and selling of substandard items.

No compromise will be made on the standard of goods and control price list, he said urging personnel of control price list to visit the markets on daily basis to ensure its implantation in order to decrease artificial inflation.

He said the implementation of the control price list was essential which would help poor people in buying goods in the area.