AC Timargarah visits hospital, schools, inspects facilities

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Timargarah, Dir Lower, here on Sunday visited hospital, schools and the main Timergara Bazar and inspected cleanliness and other facilities for the general public.

According to detail, the AC Timargarah, along with other officials including Additional Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Bilal, reviewed the facilities etc. provided to the patients in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Odigram. He said as directed by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed, they have checked the staff attendance, cleanliness etc. and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients during the visit to BHUs.

He informed the patients and their families about the treatment at the BHU and directed the management to provide the best facilities to the patients. The AC Timargarah also visited Govt High School Hajiabad, Govt High School Odigram, Govt Primary School Odigram, and Govt Primary School Munjai.

During their visit, they checked the performance of students in different classrooms, encouraged the children with good performance and also reviewed the attendance of the staff and other facilities provided to the children.

They also issued necessary instructions to the school principals and headmasters.

Apart from this, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timargarah cleaned the tandoors and bakeries in the markets, rates of the bread and checked the weight of the bread. During their visit to the Bazar, AC and AAC also interacted with the general public and asked about rates of various food items they purchased.

They strictly warned those violating the actual rates of various food items and said that immediate action would be taken against those who did not follow the official rates. The people thanked the officials of the district administration for their visit to bazaars besides checking the overall facilities for the general public in the BHUs and facilities for the students in the schools.