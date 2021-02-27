UrduPoint.com
AC Timergara Visits Fruit Market, Check Corona SOPs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tehsil Tahir Ali visited different areas including fruit market early morning and inspected the measures being taken to follow Coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali paid a surprise visit to fruit market Timergara and monitored the auction and bidding process of fruit and vegetables and after analyzing various food items issued the new price lists for the information of general public.

