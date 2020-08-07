UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Timergara Visits Hospital, Inquires About Free Distribution Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:44 PM

AC Timergara visits hospital, inquires about free distribution of medicines

Following directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where he inquired from the patients about free medicines, treatment and other facilities provided by the hospital administration

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Following directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where he inquired from the patients about free medicines, treatment and other facilities provided by the hospital administration.

During his visit, he talked to the patients currently under treatment in the hospital. The patients informed AC that the hospital management was providing free medicines, better treatment and other facilities to them.

The assistant commissioner expressed satisfaction and directed the doctors and other personnel to serve the suffering humanity with the spirit of service to the suffering humanity.

"Pay special attention to the treatment of the under treatment patients," he added.

He also inspected various wards of the hospital and the hygiene situation was reviewed.

On this occasion, he also met the Medical Superintendent of the hospital. Later, he visited the vegetable and fruit market. He also visited general stores, grocery stores, medical stores, bakeries, reviewed food prices.

He took action under the price Control Act for overcharging. He said that action would be taken against those who did not comply with the COVID-19 SOPs under the NDM Act.

Related Topics

Visit Price Dir Timergara Market From

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

31 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

Two killed, five injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

Poland to Extend Flight Ban With 45 Countries Unti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.