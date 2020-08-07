AC Timergara visits hospital, inquires about free distribution of medicines

Following directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where he inquired from the patients about free medicines, treatment and other facilities provided by the hospital administration

During his visit, he talked to the patients currently under treatment in the hospital. The patients informed AC that the hospital management was providing free medicines, better treatment and other facilities to them.

The assistant commissioner expressed satisfaction and directed the doctors and other personnel to serve the suffering humanity with the spirit of service to the suffering humanity.

"Pay special attention to the treatment of the under treatment patients," he added.

He also inspected various wards of the hospital and the hygiene situation was reviewed.

On this occasion, he also met the Medical Superintendent of the hospital. Later, he visited the vegetable and fruit market. He also visited general stores, grocery stores, medical stores, bakeries, reviewed food prices.

He took action under the price Control Act for overcharging. He said that action would be taken against those who did not comply with the COVID-19 SOPs under the NDM Act.