AC Timergara visits Sasta Bazaars

The Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Khan alongwith Additional Assistant Commissioner Younas Khan and TMO Timergara Shakeel TMO paid visits to the site for Sasta bazar and other markets and carried out necessary arrangements for the establishment of Sasta bazar besides checking rates

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Khan alongwith Additional Assistant Commissioner Younas Khan and TMO Timergara Shakeel TMO paid visits to the site for Sasta bazar and other markets and carried out necessary arrangements for the establishment of Sasta bazar besides checking rates.

He said Deputy Commissioner Dir (Lower) Capt(R) Aun Haider Gondal directed the staff of the administration to take stern action against those violating the SOPs and charging more from the people and did not follow the rates issued by the district administration. Later on,he visited Shelter home for finalizing necessary arrangements.