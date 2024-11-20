AC, TMO visit Band Khoh to address encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toro and TMO Shakeel Hayat Wednesday conducted a visit to Band Khoh, where they took effective action against illegal temporary encroachments on both sides of the road.

During their visit, the encroachments were immediately cleared, and strict instructions were issued to those involved, warning them to adhere to designated boundaries.

The AC and TMO closely assessed the encroachment situation and made it clear that violators would face stringent legal action. They highlighted that such encroachments not only obstruct public movement but also negatively impact the beauty and cleanliness of the area.

TMO Shakeel Hayat directed his team to ensure the city's cleanliness and accelerate efforts to remove encroachments. He also appealed to the public to support the ongoing removal efforts and help maintain cleanliness in their neighborhoods.

The AC emphasized the importance of public cooperation in the ongoing drive to eliminate encroachments and assured that all necessary steps would be continue. The Abbottabad district administration remains committed to ensuring public facilities and maintaining a clean, organized city.