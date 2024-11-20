Open Menu

AC, TMO Visit Band Khoh To Address Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

AC, TMO visit Band Khoh to address encroachments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toro and TMO Shakeel Hayat Wednesday conducted a visit to Band Khoh, where they took effective action against illegal temporary encroachments on both sides of the road.

During their visit, the encroachments were immediately cleared, and strict instructions were issued to those involved, warning them to adhere to designated boundaries.

The AC and TMO closely assessed the encroachment situation and made it clear that violators would face stringent legal action. They highlighted that such encroachments not only obstruct public movement but also negatively impact the beauty and cleanliness of the area.

TMO Shakeel Hayat directed his team to ensure the city's cleanliness and accelerate efforts to remove encroachments. He also appealed to the public to support the ongoing removal efforts and help maintain cleanliness in their neighborhoods.

The AC emphasized the importance of public cooperation in the ongoing drive to eliminate encroachments and assured that all necessary steps would be continue. The Abbottabad district administration remains committed to ensuring public facilities and maintaining a clean, organized city.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Road Shakeel All

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan