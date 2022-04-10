UrduPoint.com

AC To Ensure Availability Of Food Items In Sasta Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

AC to ensure availability of food items in Sasta Bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Dera Nadir Shehzad Khan Sunday said that the supply of subsidized and quality goods to the people during Ramzan was being ensured in all cases and stern action would be taken against those overcharging.

Talking to media during his visit to Sasta Bazaar, Nadir Shehzad said that no concession will be given to those who sell the commodities at higher rates than the fixed rates.

He said that Ramzan was a month of worship and one should avoid overcharging during this holy month.

He said that during Ramzan, the administration was issuing rates on a daily basis and strict checking was also being done on a daily basis.

He directed the representatives of traders to ensure implementation of fixed rates and appealed to the people to inform the officials if they found anyone charging higher rates.

The management should be informed immediately so that timely action could be taken, he said.

Related Topics

Visit Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.