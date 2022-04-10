AC to ensure availability of food items in Sasta Bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Dera Nadir Shehzad Khan Sunday said that the supply of subsidized and quality goods to the people during Ramzan was being ensured in all cases and stern action would be taken against those overcharging.

Talking to media during his visit to Sasta Bazaar, Nadir Shehzad said that no concession will be given to those who sell the commodities at higher rates than the fixed rates.

He said that Ramzan was a month of worship and one should avoid overcharging during this holy month.

He said that during Ramzan, the administration was issuing rates on a daily basis and strict checking was also being done on a daily basis.

He directed the representatives of traders to ensure implementation of fixed rates and appealed to the people to inform the officials if they found anyone charging higher rates.

The management should be informed immediately so that timely action could be taken, he said.