PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Asadullah (PMS BS-17) Assistant Commissioner, Khadokhel Buner and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Shangla in his own pay and scale against the vacant post , in the public interest with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.