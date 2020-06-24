UrduPoint.com
AC Turgar Visit Bazaars To Check SOPs Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:37 PM

AC Turgar visit bazaars to check SOPs implementation

Assistant Commissioner Turgar Safdar Azam Qureshi Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various bazaars of Turgar on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Turgar and inspected the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government

Safdar Azam Qureshi also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the shopkeepers and people in the bazaars and directed them to comply with SOPs.

Safdar Azam Qureshi also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the shopkeepers and people in the bazaars and directed them to comply with SOPs.

He also directed them to take precautionary measures against corona virus by wearing masks, gloves, use sanitizers and keep social distancing so that to protect yourself and others. On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Safdar Azam said that as a nation it is our duty to prevent this epidemic from further spreading.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

