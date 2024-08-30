AC Unit Explosion Causes Fire, Injures Two Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 11:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A fire broke out in a house near Hassanwana Road, after an air conditioner (AC) unit exploded, leaving two people injured.
According to Rescue 1122, the Rescue Control Room received an emergency call reporting the incident in a room of a house near the Post Office.
According to the caller, the fire was triggered by the explosion of AC's indoor unit, causing injuries to two individuals. Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 immediately dispatched a motorcycle ambulance, a rescue ambulance, a fire vehicle, and rescue teams to the scene.
Rescue personnel on-site confirmed that the fire broke out from the AC unit's explosion, as reported by the people present at the scene.
The fire resulted in burns to two individuals, identified as M. Imran, son of Siraj Khalid, aged 38, who sustained 20% burns on his arms and legs, and Siraj Khalid, son of Abdul Rehman, aged 60, who suffered 40% burns on his face, arms, abdominal area, and feet.
The local police were also present at the scene.
Rescue teams conducted a swift operation, successfully extinguishing the fire within 25 minutes and completing the cooling process. The injured individuals were provided with immediate medical assistance and were transported to Nishtar Hospital for further treatment.
