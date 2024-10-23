Open Menu

AC Urges Farmers To Stop Burning Crop Residue In Nowshera Virkan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

AC urges farmers to stop burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Naveed Haider on Wednesday called on farmers to refrain from burning crop residue, warning that this practice contributes to increasing smog and poses health risks.

Speaking at a public seminar organized under the direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Gujranwala, Naveed Haider emphasized the dangers of smoke from burning crops.

He stated that strict action will be taken against those who continue this harmful practice, as it is not only detrimental to human health but also illegal.

Instead of burning, he encouraged farmers to either feed the residue to livestock or bury it in the fields, highlighting that these methods will improve soil fertility and help protect the environment from pollution.

