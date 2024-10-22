Open Menu

AC Urges Timely Completion Of Health Facilities Repair, Construction

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

AC urges timely completion of health facilities repair, construction

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nowshera Virkan, Muhammad Naveed Haider on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the construction and repair work on the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) without any delays.

According to the AC office, the meeting was convened on the special instructions of Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Ahmed.

During the session, the AC emphasized the importance of using quality materials and ensuring the timely completion of the projects.

The construction and repair work on these critical healthcare facilities has been a top priority for the local administration as they aim to provide better medical services to the residents of Nowshera Virkan and the surrounding areas.

