AC Usta Muhammad Trying To Provide Facilities To People In Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:01 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usta Muhammad on Monday said that measures were being taken to provide facilities to public in month of the Ramadan by establishment of Sasta bazaar on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hussain.
He said that the district administration has set up a Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in the city of Usta Muhammad and established stalls selling quality food items at discounted rates compared to the normal market and various items including food items, fruits and vegetables, pulses and rice, meat and poultry at affordable prices.
He said that people from the surrounding areas including the citizens also bought essential items at prices cheaper than the market by about 35 percent and made purchases according to their needs and utility stores also set up stalls in Sunday Bazaar, rate lists were also displayed, people benefited from lower prices than utility stores, special attention was paid to cleanliness in Sasta Bazar.
The citizens appreciated this initiative of the district administration and also expressed the hope that the district administration would continue the series of similar Sasta Bazar so that we could benefit from this facility.
