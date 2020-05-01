UrduPoint.com
AC Visit Banks, Dispersed Rush

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:16 AM

AC visit banks, dispersed rush

On public complaint and implementation of social distancing order to make ensure safety to the general public, Assistant Commissioner Fazalur Rahim Thursday visited Khar Bazaan Bank Branch and dispersed the rush in front of the bank

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):On public complaint and implementation of social distancing order to make ensure safety to the general public, Assistant Commissioner Fazalur Rahim Thursday visited Khar Bazaan Bank Branch and dispersed the rush in front of the bank.

During his surprised raid at the bank branches, he witnessed more rush and crowded by not following the social distancing.

During his address to the general public, he said all such steps were only taken for the betterment of people so that they could be provided much needed safety to avoid the infection of the coronavirus.

The assistant commissioner Khar strongly instructed the on-duty security personnel and bank staff to implement social distancing in all cases to help prevent the spread of the deadly disease. He said that legal action would be taken against the violators.

