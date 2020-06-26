UrduPoint.com
AC Visit Different Bazaars In Dera, Checks SOPs Implementation

Assistant Commissioner Kolachi Karamatullah Friday visited various bazaars of the Dera city and inspected shops, bakeries, general stores, hotels, etc. in connection with the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government

During his visit, he also instructed the people for implementation of precautionary measures to avoid corona virus infection. He said, it is clear instruction of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, to ensure implementation of SOPs designed to curb the spread of Coronavirus, especially maintaining social distance, use of masks and sanitizers.

On this occasion, he warned that full implementation of precautionary measures should be ensured otherwise action would be taken against the violators.

