AC visited Dara bazaar

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Dara Amir Nawaz visited and inspected Dara Bazar on Monday and reviewed the quality and prices of various things.

As per the detail, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, AC Dara Aamir Nawaz visited Dara Bazaar and inspected the general stores, kebab vendor, and price, weight and quality of bread.

On this occasion, the scale and rates of petrol pumps were also reviewed and the violators were fined.

