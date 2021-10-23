AC visited Kohat district hospital, inspects corona vaccination cards

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Atif Jalib, on Saturday visited District Hospital Kohat and inspected the ongoing corona vaccination drives

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Kohat Atif Jalib, on Saturday visited District Hospital Kohat and inspected the ongoing corona vaccination drives.

He directed the hospital staff to facilitate the visitors while complying with the obligatory Corona vaccination regime instructions.

Earlier AC Kohat had visited Bacha Khan Library and has checked the Corona Vaccination cards of the staff there and directed the library staff not to allow any unvaccinated visitor in the library.