Open Menu

AC Visits Basic Health Center In Nowshera Virkan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

AC visits basic health center in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada, on Wednesday conducted a review of the ongoing construction and repair work at the Basic Health Center Chak Chaudhry in Nowshera Virkan on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed.

According to AC office, Pirzada emphasized the importance of completing the work as per the estimate, using quality materials, and ensuring its prompt completion.

The contractor assured Pirzada that the work would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He also visited the Basic Health Center, Chak Chaudhry to oversee the facilities and services provided.

In addition, a report has been submitted to the Chief Executive Officer (District Health Authority) Gujranwala, regarding the ongoing training for population welfare.

 

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Population Welfare Gujranwala Nowshera Virkan

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

26 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

7 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

15 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

16 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

16 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

16 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan