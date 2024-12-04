AC Visits Basic Health Center In Nowshera Virkan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada, on Wednesday conducted a review of the ongoing construction and repair work at the Basic Health Center Chak Chaudhry in Nowshera Virkan on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed.
According to AC office, Pirzada emphasized the importance of completing the work as per the estimate, using quality materials, and ensuring its prompt completion.
The contractor assured Pirzada that the work would be completed within the stipulated time frame.
He also visited the Basic Health Center, Chak Chaudhry to oversee the facilities and services provided.
In addition, a report has been submitted to the Chief Executive Officer (District Health Authority) Gujranwala, regarding the ongoing training for population welfare.
APP/mud/378
