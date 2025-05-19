AC visits Basic Health Unit

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, Farooq Azam, paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Khokhar to inspect medical facilities.

During the visit, he reviewed staff attendance, cleanliness conditions, availability of medicines, and the quality of services being provided to patients.

He interacted with patients to hear their concerns and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements. The assistant commissioner examined the stock of medicines and directed staff to ensure the continuous availability of essential drugs so that patients do not face any inconvenience.

He also inspected patient records and treatment quality, instructing the health department to maintain complete care and transparency in documentation.