AC Visits Basic Health Unit To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:02 PM

AC visits Basic Health Unit to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Taxila Friday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Brahma,Taxila and carried out inspection of facilities being provided to the people there

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked availability of medicines and conditionof medical equipment installed in the unit.

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked availability of medicines and conditionof medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

