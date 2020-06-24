UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Bazaar To Inspect Quality Of Food Items

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

AC visits Bazaar to inspect quality of food items

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Inayatullah Kasi on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Baazi paid a surprise visit at the main Bazaar of Sibi town to review the quality of food items at shops on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Inayatullah Kasi said that there would be no compromise on the standard of food items and warned the shopkeepers to take care of the cleanliness of their shops and ensure the quality of edible items. He said strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found in selling substandard items to customers and not observing cleanliness at shops.

He was accompanied by Levies Risaldar Mir Arif Murree.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Sibi

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

31 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

S.Africa says economy to shrink 7.2% in 90-year lo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.