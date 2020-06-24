AC visits Bazaar to inspect quality of food items

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Inayatullah Kasi on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Baazi paid a surprise visit at the main Bazaar of Sibi town to review the quality of food items at shops on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Inayatullah Kasi said that there would be no compromise on the standard of food items and warned the shopkeepers to take care of the cleanliness of their shops and ensure the quality of edible items. He said strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found in selling substandard items to customers and not observing cleanliness at shops.

He was accompanied by Levies Risaldar Mir Arif Murree.