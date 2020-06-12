UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Bazaars, Checks Price Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Asif Kamran visited various bazaars of the Tehsil to and inspected the implementation of SOPs and sealed a shop over violation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Asif Kamran visited various bazaars of the Tehsil to and inspected the implementation of SOPs and sealed a shop over violation.

The AC, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, visited various bazaars of Tehsil Paharpur.

He also reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus and sealed a shop for negligence in taking precautionary measures.

He warned that full implementation of all precautionary measures taken by the government should be ensured otherwise action would be taken against the violators.

