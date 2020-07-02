AC visits bazaars, checks prices of food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Hayat, on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Batgram in the light of public complaints, visited different bazaars on Thursday and checked the prices of various food items.

The AC checked the quality and prices of food items and took action on the spot for overcharging of various items.

He directed the other vendors and shopkeepers to sell the edibles and other necessary items on the rates fixed by the district administration. He also imposed a fine on different shopkeepers for not displaying price lists issued by the district administration.

Tayyab Hayat also checked the cleanliness and encroachment in the bazaars and passed on directives to respond appropriately to avoid legal action. He said the strict legal action would be taken against them for selling unhealthy items and illegal profiteers would be held accountable on the spot.