AC visits Bazaars, General Bus Stand, inspect Corona SOPs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Temergarh, Tahir Ali Khattak on Thursday visited Temergarh Bazaar and inspected the corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

During his visit, Tahir Ali Khattak also imposed fines on shopkeepers for violating corona SOPs besides other people unnecessarily roaming in the bazaars without masks and no social distancing.

Tahir Ali took on the spot action and imposed fine on them. He said legal action will be taken against the violators.