AC Visits Bazaars, Inspects SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

AC visits bazaars, inspects SOPs

Following directives of the Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Fawad Khattak Tuesday visited Miranshah Bazaar with reference to Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During his visits to the bazaars, he also distributed free masks among the people on the occasion and stern warning was given to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government including social distances, avoid crowded places, shaking hands, and hugs. He said stern action would be taken against violators of the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

