AC Visits Bazaars, Markets To Check Corona SOPs

Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

AC visits bazaars, markets to check corona SOPs

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Katlang Kamran Khan Sunday Visited bazaars and markets and checked the implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government besides directing the shopkeepers to take precautionary measures in view of the Corona epidemic in the city area.

He also took immediate action against Haq Electronics and Yousuf Sons for violating the Corona SOPs and sealed the shops for opening shops, shopping malls despite the ban.

An FIR was registered against the owners. In addition, vehicles were banned on Saturday and Sunday despite the ban on inter-provincial transport. The Saadat bus terminal was also sealed during the operation.

