AC visits BHU Pind Nosheri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taxila on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU), Pind Nosheri, to check the facilities being provided to patients there.

He checked the staff's attendance and said that maintenance of BHU would be done soon.

The AC expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness arrangements and directed the Medical Officer to provide the best kind of health facilities to the people reaching the BHU.