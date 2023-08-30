Open Menu

AC Visits BHU, Rawat To Inspect Facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer on Wednesday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Rawat, Tehsil Murree to inspect facilities.

The AC checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and X-rays department in detail.

He interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital.

He also directed the BHU's Medical Officer to address the patient's concerns as the government was providing all kinds of assistance to health facilities of the province.

Kamran directed the BHU's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the centre.

